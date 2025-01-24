Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Charlotte Hornets will begin a nine-game homestand tonight as they welcome in the Portland Trail Blazers, who have seemed to have figured some things out as of late.
Our crew's picks for tonight's action are in. Here's what we see happening.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 112, Trail Blazers 101
Save for the first half of the last game, the Hornets are playing pretty good ball. This changes if one or both of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges miss the game, but the Hornets are playing better than their record indicates.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 109, Trail Blazers 107
Obviously, this all depends on whether Ball and Bridges actually suit up. If they do, I'd say there's a good chance Charlotte keeps on improving and gets another win. If they don't, the talent gap would probably be too big to overcome.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 110, Trail Blazers 105
Portland has shown fight this month with wins against the Bucks, Heat, and Magic. However, if LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are available tonight, I believe the Hornets will return to the win column.
The Hornets and Trail Blazers will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST.
