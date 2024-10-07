Has Brandon Miller Grown Taller? Hornets Broadcaster Eric Collins Thinks So...

All Hornets

During the Charlotte Hornets' pre-season opener, Play by Play announcer Eric Collins made a startling claim that Brandon Miller had grown taller over the off-season.

“I had some smart people come up to me and ask “Has Brandon Miller grown?” People are talking, he looks like he’s taller than he was a year ago. He’s listed at 6’8, I’m telling you he’s taller than 6’8.”

Eric Collins on Bally Sports

Collins' booth-mate Dell Curry resisted agreeing, adding that he would "Have to walk by him" to check. Collins appeared emphatic in his observation, however the teams' listed height of 6'9 has not changed since last off-season and this is the first piece of public speculation on this subject.

NBA players growing after being drafted isn't unheard of, it is well reported that Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo grew to 7ft after his rookie year. However, Miller is turning 22 next month where as Giannis was only 18, for Miller to still be growing in his early 20s appears unlikely. Perhaps Miller has some higher soled shoes, or appears in better shape which has given off the appearance of "Growing".

Will Dell Curry ever circle back to the topic? Who are the smart people Eric Collins was speaking to? Fans are unlikely to receive a clear answer unless Miller is directly asked about it and responds. However,

