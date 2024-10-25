Score predictions for Hornets at Hawks
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets, albeit shorthanded, will look to move to 2-0 on the young season before returning the Buzz City tomorrow. Who will win tonight's matchup between the Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks?
Here's what our staff sees happening.
Albert Böttcher: Hawks 112, Hornets 98.
Atlanta has improved its squad over the off-season by replacing DeJounte Murray with multiple capable role players. I still believe the Hornets are the slightly better team when fully healthy. But as they're missing three key players, I'm going with the Hawks. It'll be interesting to see how Charles Lee plans to make up for the Hornets' size disadvantage in the frontcourt.
Prediction record: 0-1.
James Plowright: Hawks 120, Hornets 104.
The Hornets could be missing up to 3 starters with now Brandon Miller joining Mark Williams and Josh Green on the injury report. With so many key players out, the Hornets will be underdogs going on the road in Atlanta who won their first game against Brooklyn. The Hornets might need another LaMelo Ball miracle performance.
Prediction record: 0-0.
Carson Cash: Hawks 117, Hornets 110.
Charlotte begins a back-to-back series without 60% of its starting lineup. For the Hornets to succeed, they’ll need star guard LaMelo Ball to step up. If Ball really made a superstar leap this offseason, they might win this game. Regardless, the Hornets need better injury luck to stay competitive this season and will take a loss to Atlanta before heading to their home court tomorrow.
Prediction record: 0-1.
Ali Jawad: Hawks 118, Hornets 108.
If the Hornets were in full health, I would change my prediction. However, with multiple starters likely sidelined, Charlotte will need LaMelo Ball to replicate his performance from game one, and a similar bench performance from Tre Mann would help a lot. More importantly, the Hornets need a strong defensive effort and must take care of the ball, as Atlanta played solid defense and shot nearly 50 percent against the Brooklyn Nets.
Prediction record: 0-1.
Austin Leake: Hornets 118, Hawks 108.
Although the Hornets are shorthanded, I still expect them to be able to be competitive with the Hawks. Atlanta barely escaped the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener. If Josh Green and Tidjane Salaün can suit up, it should be a difference-maker. Trae Young has also noticeably struggled versus the Hornets in the past.
Prediction record: 1-0.
