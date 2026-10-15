What Charles Lee Said Following the Hornets' Loss to Boston

There were some positives that came out of Wednesday night's loss for the Charlotte Hornets, but overall, there are still some things that need to be cleaned up, such as the turnovers. The Bugs threw it away 30 times, directly leading to 27 points for Boston.

Following the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee spent a few minutes with the media. Here's what he had to say.

Limiting Boston to nine offensive rebounds

“That’s great effort. I think that’s great attention to detail. We talked about it before the game. This is one of the best offensive rebounding teams. They are really relentless, and I thought our guys had really good carryover from a point of the game plan that we talked about. I wish we had not have given them the ball 30 times on the flip side.”

Brandon Miller’s importance to the team

“I think we get to see that when he steps on the court, he has a great two-way mindset. We feel his impact defensively, and then offensively, he can just score in a bunch of different ways. He play makes in a bunch of ways. He’s really vital to our pace. I think that when he’s out and running, guys are looking for him. They trust him with the pass. He opens up a ton of things for us offensively.”

What he wants to see in the preseason finale

“Would love to be able to bounce back with a more consistent effort for four quarters. I thought that we had a couple of really good stretches. I thought those middle two quarters were pretty good, but the first and the fourth just really weren’t to our standards. I think our guys feel it. I don’t want us to be a team that’s trying to turn it on and off. I just want us to be always on and trying to build winning habits.”

What Dennis Schröder has brought to the team

“Defensively, he’s picking up guys full-court. I think he’s really impacting the other team’s ability to get into their offense. Sometimes they’re really having to get into their clock, or they’re running offense from halfcourt. I think offensively, he does a great job of getting us set, putting us in the right positions, getting a piece of the paint. He’s been in playoff situations. He’s been in hostile environments. He’s very comfortable and secure in who he is and understands what’s needed of you on every possession.”