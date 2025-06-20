Inside The Jazz

Former Utah Jazz First Rounder on Brink of NBA Finals Win

One former member of the Utah Jazz is one win away from an NBA championship.

Jared Koch

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and center Tony Bradley (13) celebrate during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and center Tony Bradley (13) celebrate during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Following the Indiana Pacers' blowout victory vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder to even up their series 3-3 on Thursday night, it now puts former Jazz first rounder Tony Bradley in position to win his and the Pacers' franchise's first-ever NBA title.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots past Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) during the first
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots past Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) during the first half during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Nate Billings/Pool Photo via Imagn Images / Nate Billings-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Bradley was the Jazz's 27th-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, where he played for three years and suited up for 70 games. In that time, he averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds on just over 10 minutes a night. In 2021, he was traded at the deadline in a deal to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He then bounced around a bit across the league– to Oklahoma City, then the Chicago Bulls, and even a year in the G League, to where he now resides with Indiana, and one step closer to an NBA championship in just his first year with the Pacers.

The Pacers entered the night against the Thunder with their backs against the wall and a chance for the series to end after going down 3-2 in OKC in their prior outing. However, as a result of Indiana's dominating effort offensively and a bit of a meltdown from the Thunder on both ends of the floor, we now have our first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since the historic showcase in 2016 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Bradley has suited up in the past two games of the Finals for a combined 18 minutes, posting seven points and six rebounds.

While it might not be the Utah Jazz themselves making noise in the Finals, some former representation will have their shot at lifting the Larry O'Brien come Game 7.

Game 7 of Pacers-Thunder sits on Sunday, June 22nd in Oklahoma City, tipping off at 6 PM MT.

