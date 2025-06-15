Desmond Bane Trade Could Reshape Utah Jazz's Offseason
The NBA saw a major shakeup on Sunday as a result of the latest trade between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies, effectively sending Desmond Bane over to Orlando in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a future pick swap going to Memhpis.
In all, a massive all to the Grizzlies for their five-year guard, and even mimics some of the other major star trades we've seen in recent league history, like Mikal Bridges being sent to the New York Knicks for five first-rounders, Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for four unprotected first rounders, and of course, the Utah Jazz's deal to send Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Bane deal is the first domino to fall in what could be a chaotic NBA offseason, but it could be the spark that leads to even more star trades around the league, perhaps with the Utah Jazz and their own All-Star, Lauri Markkanen.
On paper, it seems like the value of Bane on the trade market could be a bit similar to Markkanen's, as they're both mid-to-late 20s fringe-All-Star talents on a heavy contract, but could have the chance to be a connecting piece to a respective championship team in the right fit.
Clearly, the Magic saw that top-tier value within the Grizzlies' guard, then decided to pull the trigger on making a massive move to bring him into the fold. To some, four unprotected first-rounders and a swap seem like an absurd price to pay, but for opposing front offices looking to be aggressive in their championship pursuits, those types of packages are becoming more and more frequent over time.
So, if a team were interested in Utah's star forward, and the Jazz are able to get near-similar value for Markkanen in a trade this offseason, perhaps we could see a similar deal to the team's previous blockbuster move to ship out Gobert three summers ago come to form.
In turn, they'd get a major haul to further set up this rebuild for success down the line, albeit while moving the roster's best player, and setting the clock back to contention another few years.
Could an ambitious front office led by new president Austin Ainge be eager to trade the team's best player despite his claims of wanting to win games next year? That may be the toughest call for the Jazz brass to make, but if an opposing team were to offer a package with close to four or five unprotected first-round picks, maybe that's enough to sway their decision-making towards pulling the trigger.
Regardless, the bottom line is that the Bane trade may have just primed the market this summer, favoring teams selling talent to others willing to forfeit extreme draft capital in exchange for that star-level production.
And for an unpredictable Jazz front office that has shown to value future draft capital in the past, such a move could be the ripple effect for a wild offseason to transpire in the weeks to come for this team.