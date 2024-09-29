Predicting Jazz F Kyle Filipowski's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll look at Kyle Filipowski, who slid all the way to the second round to the Jazz during this summer's 2024 NBA Draft.
With that, here's a look at how Filipowski's first-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 4.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK, 0.5 TOV, 47.2/30.5/70.1
Coming into the season as a first-year second-round pick, it's fair to assume Filipowski could see the same development track as some of Utah's recent later selections in recent drafts by starting off the year as a contributor in the G League.
It's how Brice Sensabaugh started last season and an even earlier selection in Taylor Hendricks as well. If significant minutes aren't available, it's likely better to give young players like Filipowski some extended reps with the Stars.
As potential moves to shake up the roster have the chance to transpire later in the season, such as trades that could involve veteran names like Jordan Clarkson and John Collins at February's deadline, that playing time will soon open. However, in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, don't expect the Duke product to generate significant NBA minutes.
Yet, when his number is called, Filipowski will emerge as a solid option in the second unit, showing off some offensive versatility and ability to stretch the floor. In terms of efficiency from deep, it may be hard to see him average much higher numbers than his days at Duke( (31.4% in 72 games), but securing at least a 30% clip from deep is well attainable.
Overall, his year-one numbers may not jump off the page, but in limited fashion, this season could be a suitable stepping stone for his sophomore campaign where he'll likely have an extended role in the rotation.
Filipowski and the rest of the Jazz will get back to action when training camp officially opens on Tuesday, October 1st.
