Predicting Jazz G Isaiah Collier's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll look at Isaiah Collier, who fell within the laps of the Jazz at the 29th-overall pick during this summer's 2024 NBA Draft.
With that, here's a look at how Collier's first-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK, 1.8 TOV, 47.2/32.4/68.7
When it comes to the year one projection of Collier and his impact in Utah, the numbers may not jump off the page, but it may simply be due to the recent direction the Jazz tend to take with their first-year players found deeper down the draft board.
For example, in the case of guys like Brice Sensabaugh and Ochai Agbaji the past two seasons, both never quite made a considerable dent in the rotation until the Jazz made a few shake-ups around the trade deadline, ultimately allowing the path for more minutes to find their way to Utah's young core. This season, I expect a similar outcome to transpire for Collier.
There's no question the Jazz got their hands on a talented guard so far down in the draft, and come February, his role in the rotation could look much different than it does in October. However, at least from the jump, I foresee Collier getting some reps with the Salt Lake City Stars before ramping up his NBA minutes. When his time does arrive, though, some flashes will come to form.
Most notably, Collier's role as an offensive initiator and inside scorer will be the key to securing increased opportunity. The 19-year-old shined as a slasher during his days at USC, and by putting consistent pressure on defenses and scoring efficiently from the interior, we should expect to see the same in Utah, with shot volume increasing with time.
Along with his role as a scorer, Collier could fill a huge hole on this roster by entering as a positive playmaker and facilitator for a team coveting better, more efficient offense than last season. As a rookie, the efficiency and limiting turnovers could be difficult to hammer out immediately, yet with enough reps, experience, and development, those can soon be mitigated.
As a defender and a three-point shooter, Collier may have a ways to go before becoming a consistent threat on either side. Still, a complimentary situation in Utah gives him extensive time to fix those flaws.
Overall, if Collier can emerge as a primary focus in the second unit by year's end, this rookie campaign can be considered a success for the USC product and provide a solid stepping stone heading into his second season.
