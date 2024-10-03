Predicting Lauri Markkanen's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
During the final entry of the series, we'll take a look at what this season could hold for Lauri Markkanen as he enters his third campaign in Salt Lake City after inking a massive five-year extension this summer.
With that, here's a look at how Markkanen's third year with the Jazz could end up going:
Predicted Averages: 24.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK, 1.8 TOV, 49.5/39.2/90.1
At this point in Markkanen's career, we've started to know what we can expect out of the seven-foot forward following his past two productive campaigns with the Jazz. And for year three, it's hard to expect the numbers to look drastically different, even with some roster turnover across the most recent two summers.
Markkanen has proven a few things. For one, he's been among the most effective and efficient scorers in the league from both the field and from deep, and that shouldn't change for the 2024-25 season. The now 27-year-old has posted above 23 PPG on the season since arriving in Utah, and with eyes set on being the number one option on the roster again, the same should be underway.
He's also crept extremely close to joining the 50/40/90 club for the past two years, yet narrowly falling short by a few percentage points each time. The fate could look similar this season, depending on how much volume and immense offensive responsibility he has, but if Markkanen can emerge with borderline 40% shooting from three and jump to a 90% free throw rate for the first time in his career, this can be viewed as a success.
One aspect of Markkanen's game that could also see an appealing jump in the right direction is his passing numbers. Coach Will Hardy has made it clear since joining the squad that he heavily values passing and his player's ability and willingness to do so. As a result, we've seen Markkanen average the highest assist numbers of his career with the Jazz, and for this year, I think we could see a new career-best of even three a night or above.
Overall, the Jazz may not be one of the top teams to compete in the Western Conference, but Markkanen will continue to prove that he's not only deserving of the newfound check he cashed in this summer but also that he's got more than it takes to be a centerpiece in this slow-brewing Utah rebuild.
Markkanen and the Jazz will have their first opportunity to play in the preseason right around the corner, as the NBL's New Zealand Breakers are scheduled to come to Salt Lake City on October 4th, with tip-off at 7 PM MT.
