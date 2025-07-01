NBA Insider Gives Update on Jordan Clarkson's Utah Jazz Buyout
The Utah Jazz marked the end of an era on Monday with their decision to buy out the contract of longtime veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, where he would then sign a one-year deal to join the New York Knicks ahead of next season.
It was the official conclusion of Clarkson's time in Utah after five and a half seasons, giving the Jazz a chance to prioritize their young players for next year, while letting the former Sixth Man of the Year join a fresh situation in New York, and a team that could be on the verge of a championship run come next season.
And now with the Jazz's buyout being finalized, it seems we now know just how much Clarkson gave up in his deal in order for he and Utah to part ways.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Clarkson reportedly gave back around $3.6 million in his buyout with the Jazz.
"Jordan Clarkson gave back roughly $3.6 million in his Utah buyout, sources say, about the same veteran's minimum amount the veteran guard is expected to earn when he signs with New York upon clearing waivers," Fischer wrote.
Clarkson, an 11-year vet, earns $3.63 million on his veteran minimum salary for next season being a player with 10-plus years of service, with that number seemingly being the same amount he gave up to join the Knicks.
During his last season in Utah, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field and 36.2% from three within 37 games and nine starts, having a limited sample size due to a foot injury keeping him in and out of the lineup throughout the year.
But now, Clarkson seems to be healthy and revitalized for his 12th-career season in New York, coming in as a strong bench complement behind Jalen Brunson for a group that expects to be atop the Eastern Conference throughout next season. It's a great opportunity for the 33-year-old, and one that won't cost the Knicks much at all on their salary cap.
As for the Jazz, they'll be re-establishing their backcourt with a whole new look, now moving on Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Johnny Juzang all within the past few days. It's been a vast turnover brewing for the past few months, but as new president of basketball ops, Austin Ainge has since entered the fold, Utah has shown no reservations when it comes to pulling the trigger on some tough decisions.
As a result, expect Utah to now lean heavily into the likes of Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, and recently selected Walter Clayton Jr. through next year, as the Jazz could have a big year of prioritizing their young talent all around the roster, but especially so in their guard rotation.