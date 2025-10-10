Rival Teams Keeping Close Watch on Utah Jazz’s Kevin Love
The Utah Jazz, despite much speculation throughout the summer, seem ready to roll into the regular season with big man Kevin Love on their 15-man roster without a buyout agreement set to take place. Love also seems ready and willing to be in Salt Lake City to fill his role as a veteran leader in the locker room and a helping hand towards this young core and their development.
However, following the events of the Jazz's first preseason game vs. the Houston Rockets and Love's first appearance for Utah earlier this week, some rival teams are already starting to speculate whether the Jazz front office has bigger plans involving Love.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, teams around the league are wondering whether Love's 20 minutes on the floor against the Rockets was an attempt from the Jazz to showcase his services for those potentially interested in a trade before the season even tips off.
"If there is any trade situation to monitor at present in Utah, it's the future of veteran forward Kevin Love. The Jazz allotted a healthy 20 minutes of playing time to the 37-year-old in Wednesday's exhibition loss to Houston," Fischer wrote. "Love's playing time led several rival teams to wonder if the Jazz were already showcasing him for potential suitors before the regular season even starts."
Love was tied with rookie Walt Clayton Jr. for the seventh-most minutes on the floor for the Jazz against the Rockets in their preseason showing.
Yes, that also came during a game where the Jazz had tons of size out of the rotation, like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Kyle Filipowski. But even then, the 20 minutes thrown Love's way was certainly still eye-catching, and a decision from Will Hardy that even caught the attention of those upstairs in the league.
Perhaps that call was with a broader intention to give other front offices a look at what the veteran can still do on an NBA floor. In those 20 minutes, he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists, showing that, with an opportunity, he can still play at a solid level.
At this point, it seems more than likely Love starts the year with the Jazz, but that shouldn't count out Utah to make a last-minute pivot with an interested suitor in the event that intrigue arises.
Rumors consistently surfaced earlier this offseason of Love having an interest in joining a competitive roster or a bigger market for what will be his 18th season in the NBA, and that could still be the case for the 37-year-old in a perfect world.
If there's a mutual fit to make that happen, Austin Ainge probably won't be keeping him hostage, especially if there's a deal out there that could land any sort of assets in return. Until then, though, he'll be staying put with the Jazz and filling his role as a strong veteran voice in the room in the process.
