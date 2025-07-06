Utah Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh Sounds Off After Big Night vs. 76ers
The Utah Jazz got back to action after an almost-three-month hiatus in the form of their first summer showing in the Salt Lake City Summer League, resulting in a big first win against the Philadelphia 76ers, 89-93, and a standout 28-point outing from third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe.
However, in the midst of the third and fifth-overall picks being perhaps the biggest focal point entering the night, one of the biggest performances of the night stemmed from Utah's 2023 first-round pick in Brice Sensabaugh, who lit up the box score in his own right with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks on 7/13 shooting and 27 minutes on the night.
For Sensabaugh, the night was a testament to the type of work he and the rest of the Jazz roster have been putting in for the past few months, and something he was eager to showcase on Saturday night.
"We put in a lot of work through these past couple of months, so it really was just going out there and putting it into play," Sensabaugh said after the Jazz's win. "I trust in my coaches; they've poured a lot into us for these past couple of months."
The biggest aspect Sensabaugh wanted to show off, though, was his ability to play the right way– something that not only helps him become a better player, but also his surrounding teammates.
"Really, just playing the right way," Sensabaugh said of his goals in summer league. "Just continuing to grow on both sides of the ball. I feel like the position I'm in now will help the young guys like Ace, Walt, and all of the other guys that'll be along with us in training camp. Just, teaching them the ins and outs, and get them ready, because we're going to have a young team this year. We've got to come out firing early."
Sensabaugh could have a significant role come next regular season, especially when factoring in the type of young team Utah has on their roster, which makes Sensabaugh surprisingly one of the more tenured voices in the locker room.
With that in mind, he's not only taking the reins on the extended responsibility on the floor but also guiding the Jazz's young guys like Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr. through the early stages of their young career in the process, however he can.
Clearly, Sensabaugh looks motivated to keep the ball rolling further into summer league, which could inevitably parlay into a strong start to the real action later in October when the stakes are a bit higher.
In the meantime, though, Sensabaugh will have many more opportunities underway in the summer league, both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, to show just the type of strides he's made in his improvement. Perhaps, that could even lead to the coaches pulling him from the action if they wind up seeing enough positive signs come his way.