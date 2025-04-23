Jazz GM Sends Message to Frustrated Fans After Tanking Season
For the Utah Jazz, the 2024-25 regular season had its clear ups and downs en route to their 17-win season.
As with any rebuilding team, it's nothing that wasn't too unexpected from the Jazz as they attempt to lean fully into their young talent and development through the year, and with it, try to maximize their place in the draft lottery come summertime.
However, throughout the long-spanning rebuild process, it can sometimes be a challenge for fans to endure, even if the efforts are to get this team to a championship core in due time. In the short term, there can be some frustration built up, and inevitably, lingering questions wondering how the direction of this team is ultimately panning out.
In the eyes of Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, he feels the fans' frustration, yet on the other hand, he realizes the steps to building a sustainable, competitive core takes time.
"I think it's natural to be frustrated," Zanik said during his end-of-season presser. "I think the entire organization– we're all competitive and want to win as many games as possible. The main goal of this organization is to open up a championship window to give this fanbase a way to be very, very proud of a team that goes deep in the playoffs. And, as we're previously constructed and presently constructed, we're building towards that."
The Jazz were one of the youngest teams in the NBA last season, and it clearly showed down the stretch of the year as Utah continued to lean heavily into giving those young players major opportunities. For Zanik and the Jazz brass, that was exactly the plan to fully entrench this team into a full rebuild.
And while that extended opportunity for those players does help from a development standpoint, throughout the season, there's bound to be their rough patches and turbulence in the process. For the Jazz, they saw their fair share.
"Yes, there's growing pains, there's tough moments that our players have to go through as well," Zanik continued. "So, I can fully understand why there could be some frustration where all of us would like to have some immediate gratification of doing this. Winning every game and winning a title– that's just not in the cards, but we all still have to go through it. So, I completely respect that."
"I guess what I would say to those that are frustrated is that there are a lot of things to be positive about, or to look forward to, hopefully," Zanik said. "With our young team, and what could happen this summer, and with the extra opportunities that we've created, to continue to add players that will make this organization and community proud, and continue to build that championship-level team. But, it takes time, so I get it."
For the Jazz, there's extensive steps to take in getting this roster where it needs to be from a competitive standpoint. But, for the Utah front office, it's a long, methodical process to get there, and with it takes some considerable patience to keep through the tough times like what was faced across last season.
The pieces are there for the Jazz to build the aspired championship puzzle soon, though it's a puzzle that needs it's time to come to form. Let's see how long it takes for Zanik and Co. to put it together.
