Utah Jazz Have Surprise Inactive vs. Portland Trail Blazers in Preseason
The Utah Jazz will be without one of their second-year players during their fourth and final game of their preseason slate.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the Jazz have downgraded wing Cody Williams to out with an illness.
It'll be the first game that Williams has missed of Utah's batch of preseason contests.
During his prior three preseason showings, Williams had a pair of ten-plus point performances vs. the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, along with averaging over 2.0 points and an assist a night, shooting a collective 37.0% from the field in the process
A big year lies ahead for Williams– coming off a rocky rookie year where things didn't quite play out in his favor, as he dealt with injury, was up and down between the main roster and G League, and had a few struggles on both ends of the ball.
So far into his second year, Williams showcased positive signs in the summer league, and a few flashes in the preseason. But that preseason sample size will now come to an end, as his next chance to suit up will land next week for their regular season opener.
With a designation of an illness, signs point towards Williams being ready to go once Utah's regular season tips off.
Williams won't be alone on the Jazz's sidelines, either. Fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey will sit out vs. Portland with a knee injury, second-year guard Isaiah Collier was also listed as out for his fourth-straight game due to a hamstring strain, and veteran forwards Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang will miss out as well.
At the forward spots, expect to see Lauri Markkanen out on the floor for what will be his second preseason showing of the year, and will likely have guys like Svi Mykhailiuk and Taylor Hendricks see a bit of an expanded opportunity.
The Jazz are sure to be in better health for game one of 82 vs. the LA Clippers, but as for their final preseason game, things might be a bit more short-handed than usual.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!