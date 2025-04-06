Jazz's Isaiah Collier Reveals Next Goal After Rookie Assist Record
The Utah Jazz have had their considerable bumps in the road this season amid their long-spanning tank process, but it hasn't been a year without it's highlights –– especially so when looking at how the campaign has fared for rookie guard Isaiah Collier.
Just last week, Collier stamped his place in the Jazz history books for becoming Utah's all-time rookie leader in total assists, surpassing Hall of Famer John Stockton on his way to reaching atop the list. A major accomplishment for the first-year guard, and a sign of things to come moving forward in his budding career.
However, Collier is still making sure to keep his sights set high on some big ambitions following his record-setting first season. The Jazz guard was recently asked on what his next goal is after setting Utah's rookie assist record, where he made the mission at hand clear: he wants to win a championship.
"I think the goal is to bring a championship to Utah. I'm not big on individual goals like that, more-so team things, though. I mean, for us, it's just a winning season. That's the next goal for sure."
It's a refreshing and promising mentality to see from the Jazz rookie guard, as it's clear he's keeping the main thing as the main thing.
Collier has continued to establish himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA throughout his first season in the league, averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field during the 70 games he's suited up for.
Odds are, he's primed to find his way to an All-Rookie team once the year's all set and done, and if so, it'll be yet another impressive feat for the Jazz guard after entering the mix as nearly as a second-round pick in last summer's draft.