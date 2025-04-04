Jazz Add Late Entry to Extensive Injury Report vs. Pacers
The Utah Jazz will be down yet another member for Friday's battle vs. the Indiana Pacers.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Utah has ruled forward KJ Martin out vs. the Pacers due to illness.
Martin will join several other members of Utah's frontcourt sitting on the bench for Friday, as each of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler have all been listed inactive against Indiana. It'll effectively leave this Jazz group down seven players on the main roster, following the long-spanning trend of this season's tank of having an extreme lack of health and availability.
Martin has been a nice contributor for the Jazz since coming aboard in the middle of the season at this year's trade deadline –– averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just over 22 minutes a night. It's nights like this when Martin would have a much more expansive role in the rotation with multiple starters out, but he'll have to remain out of the mix this time around.
As a result, expect to potentially see either or both of Micah Potter or Oscar Tshiebwe from the G League get more reps, or even a start within the frontcourt, as the Jazz have upgraded their status to questionable in the hours leading to game time.
Tip-off for Jazz-Pacers is at 5 PM MT in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.