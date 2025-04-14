Jazz Learn Official Placement of Timberwolves' First Round Pick
The Utah Jazz's 2024-25 regular season campaign has officially come to an end, and with it, the rest of the league's regular season showings as we now head into what expects to be a fun, exciting postseason around the corner.
However, with the regular season now officially over, it effectively irons out a bit of where the Jazz, along with the rest of the league, will be selecting once on the clock for June's draft. And while Utah has already locked up the worst record in the NBA to guarantee a top-five pick, they also have another first-rounder to use further down the board, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves' first-round pick is a lingering result of the Jazz's blockbuster Rudy Gobert move nearly three summers ago. Those dividends are still paying out for Utah and will continue to do so until the 2027 offseason.
But, as it pertains to this year's draft, the Timberwolves' selection lands as the 21st-overall pick for Utah.
It's a solid spot for the Jazz to be in for a chance to follow up their initial first rounder with another solid young piece, and considering Utah's ability to capitalize on talent falling down the board in their past two drafts, it makes for an interesting setup on how this front office can utilize things this time around.
Two years ago, the Jazz used their second first-round pick to take Keyonte George right outside of the lottery at 16th, while last year, their second first was put to use on Isaiah Collier, who looks primed to earn All-Rookie honors after a strong debut year. Not to mention Utah landed late-draft steals in Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh in the process as well.
Simply put, it's a good sign for what's to come in Utah this summer.
Yet, while the Timberwolves selection comes as a nice additional piece in June, the big storyline will inevitably surround how Utah approaches their own pick at the top of the board, which largely depends on how exactly the order falls once the draft lottery hits.
It's a class with a clear number-one prize, but with an appealing group of potential elite talents atop the board right behind someone like Cooper Flagg, the Jazz will find their way to a massive addition to their rebuild, no matter how the ping-pong balls fall in just under a month.
Regardless, the Jazz are probably sitting in the best position ahead of the draft since their rebuild started in the summer of 2022. A top-five pick is sure to be on the table, along with an additional first and two seconds, all of which could be major components of how Utah looks to build this young core moving forward.