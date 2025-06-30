Utah Jazz Rookie Reacts to Collin Sexton Being Traded to Hornets
The Utah Jazz made a major trade to shake up their roster over the weekend with their decision to trade veteran guard Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets alongside a future second-rounder in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic.
Sexton, who spent three years with the Jazz as a part of the Donovan Mitchell trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was a staple in Utah's backcourt since arriving in 2022– playing in over 180 games, averaging over 17 points per game in his time with the franchise.
But now, with Sexton out of the picture, it opens a bit of an extended opportunity within this backcourt for the Jazz's young talent, whether that be Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, or perhaps most importantly, rookie guard Walt Clayton Jr.– who was even asked about Utah's trade from Sunday during his first press conference in Salt Lake City.
During the Jazz's opening rookie presser, Walt Clayton Jr. was asked whether the Sexton trade excites him with more guard minutes now up for grabs.
"For sure," Clayton Jr. said. "But, I still think we've got a lot of great guards here– a lot of guys that can be on the floor, so definitely some work to put in still."
Clayton, who seems expected to have a decent year-one role in the Jazz's rotation, may now see a slight uptick in those responsibilities following the deal to ship Sexton to Charlotte–– but he'll certainly have some competition in getting those minutes alongside the rest of Utah's young core in place.
Whether you look at the combo of George and Collier, those on the wing in Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh, and a frontcourt with Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski, this is a roster loaded with young talent, but one with a rotation that only has so many minutes to go around. However, the Sexton deal definitely does alleviate some of that pressure.
Regardless of the move, Clayton, though, seems motivated to get to work and earn his spot within this rotation ahead of his rookie season.
Clayton and the rest of the Jazz rookies will get their first shot on an NBA floor later in July once Utah's summer league action kicks off in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.