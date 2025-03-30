Jazz Struggling Offensively in One Significant Aspect
The Utah Jazz continue to struggle scoring the ball at an efficient rate in half court sets on offense. Head coach Will Hardy has built a reputation around the league for being an offensive mastermind but the lack of experience with this current group of players is evident.
As Utah continues to deal with injuries to key offensive players like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson, it has been a constant challenge to find a consistent rhythm on offense.
“They had the worst offense in the NBA in the month of March,” David Locke said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast. “They just don't have guys on the floor right now that at this stage in their career are ready to entirely play offense, be able to handle the role offensively in the NBA.”
Collin Sexton, Isaiah Collier, and Keyonte George have served as the main shot creators recently for a Utah Jazz team that lacks the cohesiveness to sport a winning offense night in and night out. For an offense to be successful, particularly in half court sets, all five players on the floor must understand how their individual skill set fits in the offensive scheme.
Sexton, Collier, and George have all displayed the ability to put the ball in the basket, but the problem lies in playing too much one-on-one basketball. In their most recent game against the Denver Nuggets, Utah had an offensive rating of 70, ranked in the second percentile.
“The way I look at that is that what the Jazz are putting out there on the floor, they can't play a half-court game,” Ron Boone said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast. “Their execution in half-court game is really bad. Sometimes in transition, if they get into something early to the point where to repeat what you were talking about with the ball movement, they can get some good looks.”
Playing fast and in transition is certainly an advantage that Utah utilizes more often than not, but as an aspiring playoff team in the years to come, the game will slow down when they are in a seven-game series.
It’s important to build winning habits on offense now during the rebuilding phase to be prepared for high-leverage moments. Off ball movement is a critical area for the Jazz to improve to increase the flow of the offense by employing a ball doesn’t stick mentality.
Experience is the best teacher when it comes to learning how to move without the ball as young players begin to understand how defenses are trying to play them. The young core of the Utah Jazz must develop to pick their spots on offense by setting their defender up without the basketball.
As Hardy guides the team during this rebuild, the experience gained by players will pave the way for a more well-rounded offense. Moving forward, the Utah Jazz must strive to have an offense that can manipulate defenses and attack teams in multiple ways to ensure sustained success in the future.
