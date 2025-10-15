Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Shares Initial Thoughts on Ace Bailey
Through three preseason games and the motions of training camp, the Utah Jazz have begin to get more and more familiar with what type of player they have in this summer's fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.
In his trio of preseason games, Bailey's stood out with 20-plus points in two of those showings while shooting over 60% from the field in each, and the third being cut short due to injury— a strong start to the rookie's time in Utah, even if it may just be preseason.
But it's not just through the preliminary slate that Bailey has caught some major attention. Those inside the building, like fourth-year center Walker Kessler, have seen a star in the making as well through their work before the season– not just through his scoring ability, but through his court vision as well.
"He's an unbelievably talented player," Kessler said of Bailey during a post-practice presser. "I knew he was obviously very, very skilled; great touch around the rim. But his vision— he's got very good court vision. His ability to pass, to pass the ball to that cutter to the basket is definitely something I can try and learn from."
Bailey entered this summer's draft even having a few questions in the scouting process concerning his passing ability, as he averaged just 1.3 assists per game while with Rutgers. When asking Kessler, though, that passing ability, especially from the perspective of a big who can roll to the rim, has actually turned out to be strong point through his initial sample size in Utah.
Kessler also made sure to give his due credit to Utah's other rookie, Walt Clayton Jr., who sat right beside him during that same presser.
"Walt's great, man," Kessler continued. "Obviously, Walt can shoot, and he can pass; he's a point guard. But, what I loved about Walt, especially last night [vs. the Dallas Mavericks] was his rebounding ability, and that free throw line deal."
"Little stuff like that is what separates players from winners. And I think that he's got the right attitude, the right mentality, and I'm excited to see where the game takes him."
It's early, but through the first few months of having both Bailey and Clayton on the roster, the Jazz's decision to select each continues to look better and better each day.
