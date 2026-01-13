Donovan Mitchell Weighs In on Keyonte George After Jazz Beat Cavs

The Utah Jazz, led by the offensive prowess of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, managed to roll into their road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a statement upset victory, 123-112, as their two stars combined for 60 points to kick off their five-game road trip with a win against a familiar face in Donovan Mitchell.

It's just the second win the Jazz have claimed over Mitchell since his trade to Cleveland in 2022, and their first time doing so since 2023; a feat that comes just one game after this same team fell in their worst loss since moving to Utah in a 55-point blowout to the Charlotte Hornets.

Yet, heading into this one on the road against Cleveland both prepared and with a healthy starting lineup, the Jazz wound up with better luck than what this weekend had shown, and for Donovan Mitchell, made for some deserved praise on his behalf for his former team, and particularly for their budding offensive duo of George and Markkanen.

"I think I really want to highlight the Jazz," Mitchell said after the Cavaliers' loss to Utah. "They came in there and just outplayed us. It started with Keyonte George who deserves to be an All-Star. A young fella that I know personally, and I'm excited to see his progress just from last year to this year."

"The coach he works with is a close friend of mine, so to see them continue to take that step is amazing to see. I'm happy for them. And then, Lauri is obviously Lauri. So, I've got to give them credit. But also, we're at fault as well for not coming out ready to go. And when we let two guys that are talented... you let them get going, it's tough."

Donovan Mitchell Extends Praise to Keyonte George

Mitchell, the Jazz's last guard to make an All-Star roster, makes it clear he sees a selection in George's near future as well, and with the current pace he's on this season, there's certainly a case to be made for his name to be in those discussions.

In 38 games, George is averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists a night while shooting 45.4% from the field; career-best numbers all around the board, effectively putting him right within the mix of prime contenders to take home this year's Most Improved Player honors.

Against the Cavaliers, George had himself another statement performance in a 32-point outing with four three-point makes, paired with five rebounds and nine assists, while also claiming a refreshing bounce-back victory after the abysmal events that took place against Charlotte, this time against a talented roster like Cleveland.

As for George's All-Star candidacy that Mitchell sees as more than deserving, it might be a tight squeeze in a Western Conference that boasts so many talented stars, especially in the backcourt. However, if the Jazz keep winning, and the third-year guard continues to score at the rate he's been doing while forcing this roster to wins, it's certainly not a zero percent chance he'd be snubbed for those honors.

But regardless of what February's All-Star Game holds, this season's sample size for George is proof that the Jazz have a real star in the making within their backcourt, providing a real sense of optimism for what this team could have in store for the near future.

