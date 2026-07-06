Grading Each of the Utah Jazz's Moves in NBA Free Agency So Far

The Utah Jazz have remained pretty busy since the free agent market opened that leaves this roster looking a little bit different from where things stood just around a week ago.

Between shipping out their starting center in a sign-and-trade deal, and adding a couple of new veteran depth pieces to the fold, the Jazz have been able to not only plan for the future ahead in a big way, but also attack some of their glaring roster holes that leave them still able to be a much more competitive team in the Western Conference than they have been in recent years.

Yet just how strong have the Jazz's moves been within the past week? And did they truly utilize their resources in free agency successfully to put themselves in the best position possible for next season?

For the most part, the consensus remains pretty positive surrounding the Jazz's work around the roster. But let's take a deeper look at how Utah has approached their recent moves by grading each signing and trade the front office has ended up making:

Re-Signing Jusuf Nurkic to 2-Year, $22 Million Deal

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz kicked off their free agency–– or pre-free agency–– by locking in one of their veterans from last year's roster in Jusuf Nurkic on a new two-year deal.

The move was originally seen as adding a reliable backup behind Walker Kessler, who was a valuable piece of their frontcourt last season both as a rebounder and connecting piece offensively, though that would quickly change based on what would transpire in the days ahead.

Now, Nurkic is slotted in as the most favorable big man to start on opening night, which tends to make this move look even better in hindsight. Nurkic has established chemistry with the existing roster, and doesn't leave the Jazz with a gaping hole at their center position for the year ahead, even if he may not be the defensive presence that Kessler is.

If there were any complaints to be had for this deal, it might be that an $11 million AAV is a little expensive for a big man of Nurkic's caliber. But the Jazz could use a tradeable salary on the books, and he's exactly that, while still being a solid veteran that'll get around 25 minutes a game next season.

Trading Walker Kessler to the Lakers

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After an overwhelming expectation centered around the Jazz coming to a long-term agreement with Kessler, Utah would decide to make the surprising call of dealing their defensive anchor to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for two unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps.

In the short term, the Jazz get worse. They lost out on a center that fit extremely well with this current core, made for a great one-two punch defensively with Jaren Jackson Jr., and was a strong timeline fit, even if he was going to be an expensive contract to have on the roster. Keeping him long-term, while also re-signing their other key pieces over the coming years, would've been tough.

On the other hand, the Jazz are well-positioned for years ahead, thanks to the package they got back from LA, plus their cap relief for the future. They have time to address their long-term center position in due time, and now have ample flexibility to extend Keyonte George this offseason or next, who's debatably a more important piece for Utah's future than Kessler was.

Upon the Jazz's decision to ship out Kessler, I initially gave out a grade of a C+. After the dust has settled, I'm willing to raise that letter up just a bit. If the Jazz can shift those Lakers picks into a strong trade package down the line, or turn those into highly-valued first-rounders when they officially convey, this deal can turn into an A in due time.

But the Jazz letting their young defensive anchor that fit well with this current group walk instead of working out a long-term deal could also be deemed as a classic "what-if" scenario for Utah if he spreads his wings in LA as the Lakers hope and expect him to do. So a low B feels fair for the time being.

Signing Jaxson Hayes to 2-Year, $12 Million Deal

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) warms up before game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Jazz's decision to ship out Walker Kessler, Utah moved quickly to find a rotation-level big who could plug up his minutes in a pinch. They did so by bringing in former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes has proven to be a decent five in the Lakers' rotation for the past three years. And he'll be able to fill into the Jazz's frontcourt for 15 or so minutes a night as a solid presence on the interior and lob threat.

However, he doesn't quite plug the holes that the Jazz could've used upon Kessler's departure. Hayes is not the most impressive rebounder, and he leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end; both traits that made Kessler such a strong fit with the core already in place for Utah.

The signing of Hayes is low-risk. They used up less than half of their mid-level exception to add him aboard, and a team option in the second year of his deal can allow them to cut bait after one season. But it feels like the Jazz could've addressed their hole at center, even if just a short-term fill-in, a bit better than how they ultimately decided to.

Signing Josh Okogie to 2-Year, $12 Million Deal

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second external signing of the Jazz's free agency, adding Josh Okogie, was exactly the type of presence Utah needed in the building for next season: a veteran, defensive-minded guard/wing who can help lift this current roster up from the depths of the league in terms of their defensive prowess.

The Jazz have struggled to gain any positive momentum on the defensive side of the ball throughout the past three years. Adding Jaren Jackson helps, and so does Cody Williams' development heading into year three, but perimeter defense was still a glaring hole heading into next season.

Okogie helps push their upside on that end of the floor in the right direction. Sure, he might not start, and he might even have to battle against several names to be a consistent piece of the rotation. But he's a lengthy, experienced defender who's able to be a connector on the offensive end, and makes a ton of sense on a 1+1 deal.

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