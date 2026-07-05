What We Learned in Kings' Second Straight Summer League Win

After a thrilling last-second win over the Brooklyn Nets yesterday, the Sacramento Kings continued their hot Summer League success today against the Golden State Warriors Blue team with a 91-85 win that came down to the wire.

It may have been against what looks like the Warriors second team, but the Kings were also without their key players in Darius Acuff Jr., Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, and Alex Karaban. But even though the game was without star power, it turned into a battle and close contest with players fighting for their NBA futures.

It's not as exciting for Kings fans without the main players, but there were still some great takeaways from today's contest that could have an impact on the season.

Emanuel Sharp Already Making an Impact

Emanuel Sharp isn't taking long at all to make an impact and show what he can do on both ends of the floor. After finishing with 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist yesterday, he upped his production to 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block while adding in hard-nosed defense all game.

He played a game-high 28:55 minutes and it already shows why Scott Perry and the Kings were so excited to grab him in the second round of the draft. He plays the style that Doug Christie preaches, and isn't shy beyond the arc. He took 12 threes today, making four of them, and attempted nine yesterday.

The Kings desperately need more three-point volume and defense, and Sharp looks like he can provide both right off the bat.

Mogbo Impresses

Jan 23, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) shoots the ball during warm ups before playing against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often you look at a Kings lineup and think, wow, that's a lot of size. But with this Summer League roster, the Kings have more size than they've had in years. Not all of the players on the Summer League squad will get a chance in the NBA or be asked to make an impact, but Jonathan Mogbo has a clear path to a key rotational spot.

He finished today with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block, which doesn't jump off the page, but his size and hustle shine on the court. He's the exact type of player the Kings need to be collecting to fill the back end of their rotation, and Mogbo should look even better playing next to all the stars and finding his role working around them.

This Team Fights

It may just be Summer League, but that's two straight wins that have come down to the final minute of the game. As a young team, the Kings are going to have trouble pulling out wins against more talented opponents, but they've shown poise and fight so far this exhibition season.

When building a franchise culture and identity, it has to start somewhere, and right now, building that foundation on the Summer League team is the best place to start for the Kings' uphill climb. They'll have one more game tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks before heading to Las Vegas with the rest of the NBA.

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