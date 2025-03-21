Liberty Title Defense Lands 32 National TV Appearances
The New York Liberty's latest revolution will be (nationally) televised.
The WNBA's release of the 2025 season's national television schedule yielded 32 such appearances for the Liberty, the defending champions who tip off on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces. That game will appear on ABC, the first of a record 13 games (including the 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis) on the broadcast television network and stream on both Disney+ and ESPN+.
The Liberty will get 32 appearances on the WNBA national television partners, the third-most behind the Aces (33) and Indiana Fever (41). All three games against the Aces will appear on either ABC or ESPN, with rematches scheduled for July 8 and Aug. 13. Las Vegas bested the Liberty in the 2023 Finals but the Liberty took revenge in last season's semis en route to the championship triumph over the Minnesota Lynx.
Speaking of the anticipated rematches with the Lynx, that quartet will likewise appear on the national airwaves: ESPN and ABC will handle the July 30 and Aug. 8 showdowns respectively while CBS gets Aug. 16's matinee and NBA TV takes the rematch three days later.
The 2025 WNBA season will seek to build on last year's momentum, one no doubt fueled by the professional entry of Caitlin Clark, NCAA basketball's all-time leading scorer. Clark's Fever leads the national slate, as further excitement as been generated with the offseason additions of DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and ex-New Yorker Natasha Howard, as well as the returns to Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.
This year, each WNBA team will play a record 44 games, culminating in a postseason that will see its first best-of-seven set in the Finals.
For their part, the Liberty are set to bring back a contingent of All-Stars and champions such as Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Breanna Stewart, and 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Last week, New York brought in two-way talent Natasha Cloud in a trade with the Connecticut Sun and other offseason additions include Isabella Harrison, formerly of the Chicago Sky.
In addition to their national affairs, the Liberty will also return to the local airwaves after re-upping with WNYW, the tri-state area's Fox affiliate that will share games with sister network WWOR.
View the Liberty's national television schedule by network below:
(All Times ET)
ABC
May 17: Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
June 14: @ Indiana, 3 p.m.
Aug. 10: Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.
Amazon Prime Video
June 5: @ Washington, 7:30 p.m.
June 19: Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: Chicago, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Washington, 7 p.m.
CBS
May 24: @ Indiana, 1 p.m.
Aug. 16: @ Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Aug. 23: @ Atlanta, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports Network
June 22: @ Seattle, 7 p.m.
July 16: Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN
June 10: Chicago, 8 p.m.
July 8: Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
July 22: Indiana, 8 p.m.
July 28: @ Dallas, 8 p.m.
July 30: @ Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Aug. 13: @ Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Ion
May 30: @ Washington, 7:30 p.m.
June 27: @ Phoenix, 10 p.m.
July 25: Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 1: @ Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 8: @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 5: @ Seattle, 10 p.m.
NBA TV
June 29: @ Atlanta, 3 p.m.
July 6: Seattle, 3 p.m.
July 26: Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Aug. 5: Dallas, 7 p.m.
Aug 12: @ Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Aug. 19: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: @ Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Spet. 11: @ Chicago, 8 p.m.
