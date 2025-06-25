Analyst Makes Bold Knicks Draft Prediction
The New York Knicks aren't afraid to make a bold move or two, and that's evident in the trades they have made over the past two seasons.
The Knicks might have another trick up their sleeve, even if they don't have a pick in the first round of the draft this year.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale predicts the Knicks will acquire a future first-round pick in the flurry of trades during the draft.
"Though the New York Knicks do not have any outright first-round picks to trade, they can dangle their own swaps in 2026, 2030 and 2032, as well as a Washington Wizards 2026 first-rounder that will likely turn into two second-rounders. Offering some combination of those could be enough to bag a first-round pick from one of the teams with plenty to spare," Favale wrote.
"The calculus behind such a move is twofold: It would either set up the Knicks to have a cost-controlled flier on the roster as they navigate the aprons in future years, or it would arm them with a more tangible asset to ship out in other trades."
"Bet on the purpose tilting toward the latter, especially if New York acquires a 2025 first."
"The Knicks' cap sheet is so tight that even adding an immediate later-round rookie-scale salary to the equation could cost them access to the taxpayer mid-level exception. Plus, their window to win is now. Unless they're hiring a coach with a knack for developing youth on a team attempting to contend, the acquisition of a first-rounder will portend a move that shakes up one of the top-seven spots in their rotation."
This would be a creative move for Leon Rose and the Knicks front office as a way to put their stamp on the first round of the NBA Draft.
It would be easy for the Knicks to just concede and allow the draft to happen as it is currently constructed, but that would go against their recent aggressive nature.
A move with cojones could be what the Knicks need to set their free agency trend rolling.
