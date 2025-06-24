Celtics Trade Former Knicks Star in Blockbuster Deal
A former member of the New York Knicks is on the move, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics," Charania tweeted.
It's been nearly 10 years since the Knicks drafted Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and now he is joining the fifth team in his career.
Porzingis was with the Knicks from 2015-19 before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He spent three years with the Mavs before another trade to the Washington Wizards.
After a year in the nation's capital, Porzingis was shipped to Boston, where he helped the Celtics win the NBA championship in 2024.
The Celtics are looking to re-tool their roster to save some money, and that resulted in Porzingis moving on to the Hawks.
With the draft and free agency approaching, this should be one of many trades that will shake things up around the league.
