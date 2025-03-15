Analyst Predicts Knicks First-Round Opponent
The New York Knicks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are likely to stay in that slot considering the fact that they are still a steep climb away from No. 2 and have a solid cushion on the teams fighting for No. 4.
NBA.com writer Shaun Powell explains why the Knicks find themselves stuck with the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
"Below-average defense, an inability to beat better teams and now Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury are conspiring to prevent the Knicks from climbing higher than third in the East," Powell writes.
"Those issues need to be addressed before the playoffs for New York to have any hope of at least reaching the East Finals (the Knicks are 0-5 against the Celtics and Cavaliers)."
There is a little more intrigue in who the Knicks will play in the first round as the No. 6 seed. There are three teams effectively competing with one another for the No. 4 slot, which would grant homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The No. 5 seed would visit them in the first round, while No. 6 gets a date with the Knicks in a series that would start at Madison Square Garden.
Powell believes that the Detroit Pistons will be the team waiting for the Knicks in the first round.
"They can still rise to fourth in the East, but for now, let’s just say top-six seems safe enough. Regardless, what a difference a year makes for Cade Cunningham and the plucky Pistons. That is what Detroit should be celebrating. Oh, and nobody wants to play them in the first round," Powell writes.
The Pistons profile as a tough matchup, but the Knicks are one of the four best teams in the NBA, so they won't make things easy on Detroit if the two meet up in the first round.
