Nets, Knicks Could Make Another Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets made a stunning trade last summer that saw Mikal Bridges change boroughs.
Now, the two teams hailing from New York City could collaborate once again on a big-time trade.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar proposes a deal that would send restricted free agent Cam Thomas in a sign-and-trade to the Knicks for Josh Hart, Miles McBride and a 2026 first-round pick.
"Cam Thomas has emerged as a prolific scorer for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game this season. His ability to create his own shot and score in bunches would provide the Knicks with a dynamic offensive weapon off the bench or as a starter alongside Brunson," Bitar writes.
"However, Thomas's season was cut short due to a left hamstring strain sustained in mid-March, sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign. Despite this setback, his scoring prowess and youth make him an intriguing target."
Thomas would be a great prolific scorer working alongside Jalen Brunson to form one of the best offensive backcourts in the NBA, but the cost for a potential trade is probably too much for the Knicks.
Hart does so much for the Knicks that often goes unnoticed, and his loss would be significant. Getting Thomas would cushion the blow, but the two are very different players. Hart is a far better complementary player to Brunson than Thomas, who should be on a team where he will have the ball in his hands most of the time as a playmaker.
Should Thomas go to the Knicks, he would have to concede that role to Brunson unless he becomes the sixth man, but if that were to be the case, a trade would not be worth it for New York.
Take Hart out of the deal and put in Mitchell Robinson and an extra draft pick, and that would be more enticing for the Knicks, but a deal like that is still very unlikely.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!