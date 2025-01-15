All Knicks

Could Knicks Trade Josh Hart?

Josh Hart could be on the trade block for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are just a few weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and the team likely won't make too many drastic changes to a roster that has climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Even though the team has lost five of its last six, the Knicks are in no need of panicking, but if they wanted to make a big trade, who would be the best player they could offer?

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the best player for the Knicks that isn't untouchable is starting wing Josh Hart.

"He is this team's motor on so many nights," Favale writes of Hart. "But while the likelihood of his getting moved is virtually zero, the bar for untouchability has to be higher."

Hart, 29, is averaging a career-best 14.3 points per game while playing over 37 minutes a night, which is among the top players in the NBA.

Hart does too much for the Knicks to be considered a trade asset at this point, and considering how much of a role he plays in team chemistry, there is about a zero percent chance that he gets dealt at this time.

However, if the Knicks fail to make progress in the playoffs this season, they may be compelled to make another big move like they did this past season with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Would that move include Hart? That would likely be determined based off of how he performs in the stretch run, but if that is anything like he played in the first half of the season, Hart isn't leaving the Knicks anytime soon.

Hart and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

