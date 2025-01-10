Five Questions Ahead of Thunder vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are facing one of the best teams in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in the span of a week.
With tonight's game looming, we spoke with Oklahoma City Thunder On SI reporter Rylan Stiles to learn more about the team's current state of affairs.
What surprised you in the meeting last week between the Thunder and Knicks?
The Oklahoma City Thunder's ability to grind with the Knicks and match their physicality was surprising. This has been a part of the Thunder's game they are still trying to grow as a young team and do consistently and they rose to the test against a New York team that likes to play physically.
What’s one thing people should know about the Thunder that can’t be found in a box score?
Oklahoma City is one of the best teams at dictating the terms of a game. Perhaps you have a matchup you want on the defensive end, for example to defend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but with the comfortability OKC has in guard-to-guard screens and now with Isaiah Hartenstein's big body screens, they can create favorable matchups across the board.
Who is the Thunder’s X Factor?
Pick any rotational piece. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Garden should have a great game, he is the MVP front-runner, after all. Jalen Williams is due for an offensive outburst. But, it could be all for not without another Aaron Wiggins game. Perhaps the Wiggins game is in name only and instead, it comes from Isaiah Joe getting four triples to drop. Or Cason Wallace is opportunistic off-the-ball walking into a 12-plus point night. But someone other than the top two has to have a high-level offensive game - which has been hard to come by for OKC at times.
If the Thunder were to somehow lose against the Knicks, what would be the reason why?
If the Thunder shoots under 35 percent from 3 they will lose. Oklahoma City has to have a good shooting game - which has been rare - to stay afloat on the road in what should be a great environment against a great team.
What’s your prediction for the game?
The New York Knicks get their revenge, surviving bench minutes at home where role players typically play better, to split the season series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
