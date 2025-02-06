Former Knicks Forwarded Traded in Lakers Massive Deal
Another deadline, another move for former New York Knick Cam Reddish.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Reddish is involved in one of the most impactful moves of the 2025 transactional freeze: the former Los Angeles Laker is moving to the Charlotte Hornets along with Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick while center Mark Williams is heading west with a pick swap in 2030.
It's a big deal for the Lakers, who get back some of the interior depth lost when they sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the shocking acquisition of Luka Doncic.
Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, will move onto his fifth team in six NBA seasons, which includes a 35-game tally with the Knicks. The Duke alum will likely forever go down in metropolitan circles as a niche bit of Knicks trivia when all is said and done.
The Knicks originally acquired Reddish in January 2022 in a de facto swap of 2019 draft washouts, obtaining him from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kevin Knox. Reddish briefly appeared in the New York starting lineup during the following season but fell out of the rotation entirely shortly after. He then became the headlining piece of a deadline barter with the Portland Trail Blazers, one that acquired current starter Josh Hart, who has become an indispensible part of the Knicks' modern success.
Though he developed something of a defensive reputation in Los Angeles, he was slowly falling out of favor in the Lakers' rotation, playing just over 18 minutes a game this year, a career-low. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Reddish will now have a chance to reclaim the narrative on his NBA career in relatively consequence-free settings as the Hornets (12-36) have continued to stockpile assets amidst an ongoing rebuild.
The Knicks will face Reddish and the Hornets on March 20 in Charlotte. In the meantime, New York (34-17) will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!