Former Knicks Guard Named Kings HC

The Sacramento Kings have officially hired a former member of the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie yells during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are seeing one of their former players earn a promotion in the NBA, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"The Sacramento Kings and interim coach Doug Christie are finalizing a multiyear contract to make Christie the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Christie's agent, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, negotiated a new deal for the Kings' full-time job this week," Charania tweeted.

Christie was named the Kings interim head coach on Dec. 27 after Sacramento shockingly fired Mike Brown. He led the Kings to the Play-In Tournament, but they lost their opening game to the Dallas Mavericks.

Christie spent most of his 15-year career in the NBA playing for the Kings, but he had a brief stint towards the beginning of his career with the Knicks from 1994-96. He also competed in the 1996 Slam Dunk Contest as a member of the Knicks, but was traded shortly after to the Toronto Raptors.

Christie began his coaching career with the Kings back in 2021, and rose up the ranks towards becoming the interim head coach this season. Now, he no longer has the interim tag and hopes to lead Sacramento back to the playoffs.

