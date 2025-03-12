Former Knicks Guard Thinks He Can Still Play
It's been almost five years since former New York Knicks guard Jamal Crawford suited up in an NBA game, but that doesn't mean he has lost his touch.
Crawford, who turns 45 this month, has stuck around the game by filling in for Walt Frazier as a color commentator on MSG broadcasts next to play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen, and he had the chance to work the Knicks' most recent game against the Sacramento Kings.
Crawford, a well-respected figure in the basketball world, exchanged hellos with Kings guard Zach LaVine, who knows the former Knicks star from growing up in the Seattle area. The two had an on-camera exchange where Crawford said he could still get 10 points in an NBA game today.
Crawford appears to be in decent shape, and though his playing days may be behind him, his competitive nature hasn't left.
Before the season began, Crawford participated in a Knicks alumni game, where he looked to be getting up and down the court not like someone who hadn't played in the league for a while.
Crawford began his career in 2000, a quarter-century ago, when he was taken with the No. 8 overall pick and was traded on draft night to the rebuilding Chicago Bulls.
Crawford spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Bulls before he was traded to the Knicks ahead of the 2004-05 campaign. He was with the Knicks until 2009, when he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors.
Crawford was able to reinvent himself in the second half of his career when he joined the Atlanta Hawks and became a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Crawford won the award three times in a seven-year span from 2010-16, which helped him stretch his career.
While his playing days may not be stretched any further, J-Crossover knows he can still get a bucket.
