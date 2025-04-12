Four Knicks Starters Questionable For Regular Season Finale
Four New York Knicks are questionable as they seek to avoid a questionable end to the 2024-25 regular season.
The injury report for the Knicks' 2024-25 regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, MSG) lists OG Anunoby (thumb), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable.
Sunday's game carries no meaning for the Knicks (50-31) beyond getting postseason momentum back after a three-game losing streak, which continued with a 108-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Towns did not play in that game while Anunoby, Hart, and Mitchell Robinson were all held out of the prior game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
"I want to win Sunday. It's plain and simple, regardless," Brunson said in video from SNY when addressing his status in the aftermath of Friday's defeat. "Everything that you guys see and we see, we've got to fix that."
The Nets (26-55) are long-eliminated from postseason contention and are locked into the sixth-best odds to land the top pick at this June's NBA Draft. Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) have all been listed as out while Reece Beekman (calf) and Ziaire Williams (patella) are questionable.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!