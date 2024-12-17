Former NBA All-Star Claims Knicks Fans Have One Flaw
New York Knicks fans have earned a sterling reputation of being loyal to their club but one former NBA veteran believes they're a tad too devoted--to the game of basketball that is.
Gilbert Arenas offered his thoughts on the metropolitan faithful's sole flaw on the latest episode of his "Gil's Arena" web series, reasoning that Madison Square Garden dwellers appreciate hardwood history, even it comes at their own team's expense.
"The only flaw of a Knick fan is that they love basketball," Arenas explained. "It doesn't matter who is giving them the great basketball."
The comments from Arenas, a three-time All-Star during his playing career between Golden State, Washington, and Orlando, seem particularly inspired by the Garden faithful warmly cheering Stephen Curry setting the Association record for most career three-pointers in 2021.
"Imagine you’re a Knick point guard and Steph Curry’s coming in there," Arenas proposed. "Steph Curry hits a few threes, Knicks fans ... they’re cheering. I know you enjoy the greatness of the game itself because you're a purist but y'all don't know how to be fans, this is not how to do it. You're supposed to be booing that man."
While packed to the brim with professional sports action, Knicks victories seem to bring a different brand of emotion and celebration thanks in part to the spot basketball as a whole has established for itself in metropolitan culture. Arenas appears to believe that works against Knicks fans' favor.
For the record, Knicks fans were more than willing to put their less charitable sides on display when Trae Young was in town last week, as the Atlanta Hawks star's antics drew their wrath upon the completion of a 108-100 win for the NBA Cup semifinalists. They just might have a chance to satisfy Arenas on March 4, when his Golden State Warriors make their annual descent upon Manhattan.
