Injured Kevin Durant to Miss Knicks' Visit?
With a matchup against the New York Knicks looming, the Phoenix Suns' early luck has gone somewhat cold.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks with a calf strain. He will be re-evaluated after the initial downtime to determine the next step.
If the Suns stick to the projected timeline, Durant will not be able to partake in the Knicks' visit to Phoenix on Nov. 20. That game will be the start of a five-course road trip for the Knicks (4-4), who are in Indiana on Sunday late afternoon (5 p.m. ET, MSG). That trip will extend through Black Friday and feature visits to Utah, Denver, Dallas, and Charlotte. New York previously learned that it likely won't face Aaron Gordon when the team reaches the Rockies.
Durant has led a resurgence of Phoenix basketball after last season's disappointment: through nine games, Durant was averaging 27.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as the Suns (8-1) got off to a brilliant start. Entering Sunday play, Phoenix is tied with Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead and picked up a 114-113 win over Dallas when Durant was forced to leave due to the injury.
In 25 career appearances against the Knicks, the 36-year-old Durant has averaged 29.5 points, tied for his third-best output against any single team. Durant's departure could lead to expanded roles for both Royce O'Neale and rookie Ryan Dunn, who have each helped replenish Phoenix's depth after they dealt most of it away to obtain Durant and Bradley Beal.
The Knicks' opposing injury reports have resembled All-Star Game rosters: Tuesday's NBA Cup group play opener against Philadelphia is set to host the season debut of Joel Embiid but Tyrese Maxey is due to miss the first get-together between first-round playoff competitors from last season.
