Insiders: Knicks Still Alive in Jason Kidd Hunt
Insiders say the New York Knicks are still on the grid for Jason Kidd.
With the Knicks welcoming in another name to their facility for an interview — Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori has reportedly joined Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins — the team apparently continues to linger the hunt for Kidd, the current Dallas Mavericks boss.
Dallas is said to have turned down the Knicks' request to speak to Kidd but nothing is set in stone until he lands another contract extension. SNY's Ian Begley discussed the situation on the latest edition of his "Putback" web series with Newsday's Steve Popper and expressed his belief that no one in the realm of Knick media has "closed the door" on Kidd.
"Until the Mavs come out and say 'we've extended Jason Kidd, he's not going anywhere,' to me, he's a candidate," Begley said, going as far as to claim that the Knicks' whole search "hinges" on Kidd's fate in North Texas. "How long can you wait there for the [Dallas] owners to react and put something together for Kidd?"
Begley didn't want to speak about Kidd's interest in the job but longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson said that the former point guard, who spent the final season of a storied playing career in Manhattan, views patrolling Madison Square Garden's sidelines as a "dream job," albeit one that won't happen without a beneficial trade for the Mavericks. Kidd previously migrated from Brooklyn to Milwaukee in a similar situation in 2014.
It has already been a rollercoaster offseason for Dallas, which is still recovering from the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mavericks are widely expected to land Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the top selection in Wednesday's draft but have already lost Kidd assistant Sean Sweeney to the San Antonio Spurs. In his conversation with Begley, Popper said that Sweeney might not be the only one leaving, as he says fellow lieutenants Jared Dudley and God Shammgod could also seek new opportunities.
