Jay Wright: How Mikal Bridges Fits on 'Nova Knicks
Jay Wright believes the New York Knicks have found the right stuff with Mikal Bridges.
Wright is among the many wowed by the Knicks' reported trade for Bridges, who reunites with fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.
That quartet was originally assembled by Wright, the former Villanova head coach who guided the group to a national title in 2016. Though Hart had moved on to the NBA by then, Bridges, Brunson, and DiVincenzo were around for Wright's return trip two years later.
Having frequently penned victorious gameplans with the foursome's features, Wright spoke to Zach Braziller of the New York Post about how Bridges fits in the current metropolitan system. Wright believes that Bridges' multi-faceted talents will get a chance to stand out amidst the balanced Knicks lineup on an individual basis as compared to carrying the nightly load for a rebuilding group for the Brooklyn Nets.
"It’s his basketball intelligence to understand what’s the key to winning each game," Wright explained. "He’ll recognize, ‘Do I have to defend and rebound tonight, or is there another night where I have to defend, rebound and I have to score tonight? Is it better for me to get someone else going tonight, but I’m going to defend and rebound every night.’
“It’s a really unique mentality he has. I think (Knicks head coach) Tom Thibodeau) really appreciates and demands that of every player, and that’s why I think he’ll be a perfect fit.”
Wright, now a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, said that Bridges' fit will be similar to the one he had with the Phoenix Suns, where he served as a potent background threat. This time, however, he's even more dangerous, as Wright labeled Bridges a "much more accomplished offensive player" compared to his time in the desert.
Recruiting Bridges to Manhattan was a recurring gag of sorts amidst the original Villanova-to-New York pipeline. Now that Bridges is set to don blue and orange, Wright believes that things will get serious, and that his former proteges will be ready for the challenge.
"I told these guys, no one gets this opportunity to play professionally with your brothers and have a chance to win a championship,” Wright said. “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and I know they understand that, and they know they have a lot of work to do. I know they’re committed to putting that work in, and I know they know how fortunate they are."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!