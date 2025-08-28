Jordan Clarkson Sounds Off on Joining Knicks
Jordan Clarkson is one of the newest members of the New York Knicks, where he's excited to play in the city and for the organization.
Clarkson was recently asked about how it feels to be with the Knicks, where he was candid in his response.
“I just think the energy in the arena, this is a place that everybody wakes up and wants to play, wants to be a part of it. So I think being a Knick in that sense, you have a sense of pride. You know it’s love around the city always for the Knicks," Clarkson said.
“I think when you go out there, be confident and show love and really play for the city and embrace it and wear that on your skin when you’re out there on the floor and play with pride and know it’s bigger than yourself and his team. I feel like that’s when you really are engaged and want to take it to the next level. And I’m ready for it all and super excited, and ready to get to it.”
Clarkson, 33, spent the past six seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he saw the team go from being at the top of the Western Conference to the bottom. Now, he's hoping to get back to the top with the Knicks, who are one of the favorites in the East this season.
Clarkson averaged 16.2 points per game last season for the Jazz, but made just 37 appearances as injuries began to appear. The Jazz were also going in a different direction as a rebuilding team, so younger players got a chance to see the court over Clarkson, who was more likely to help Utah win.
Now in New York, Clarkson hopes to add depth for the Knicks, who need it tremendously. The Knicks played just seven or eight players in the rotation in the playoffs last season, which is something they hope to change for the 2026 postseason run.
If Clarkson can add that energy to the Knicks, they should have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals.
