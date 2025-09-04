Julius Randle Left Influencer Habit Behind With Knicks
Julius Randle lost the need for weed after departing the New York Knicks.
Randle is set to enter his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after he sent to the Midwest in the deal that acquired Karl-Anthony Towns. Speaking on Dr. David Amen's "Change Your Brain Every Day," Randle partly credited his post-Manhattan success to refraining from marijuana after his move to the Minneapolis.
"I think I'm a lot more zen than I used to be," Randle said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "It's definitely tough in today's world but I think it's so important to have a clear mind and being able to strong mentally and independent mentally without anything influencing you as far as substance or voice or whatever, being able to sort your own thoughts out."
Randle said that being under the influence made him "distant" and "not present," hinting that it left an impact on his personal life. Modern NBA drug testing does no longer prioritizes cannabis substances and players are not fined or suspended for use outside of team/league-sponsored activities.
Randle further implied that the pressure of New York basketball led to his usage as a stress reliever, hinting that he "picked it up as a way to manage [his] anxiety ... especially in New York, [where] there's a lot of pressure."
But eventually, Randle came to the conclusion, with Dr. Amen's help, that such usage was "damaging [his] brain," leading him to seek out alternative methods of stress relief.
"It makes you overthink. Be the best version of yourself," Randle said. "[Wife] Kendra will be happier, your mother will be happier."
Over five years as a Knick, Randle developed into a first option and perennial All-Star, though it didn't come with its share of growing pains in the form of postseason disappointments. Knicks management eventually went in a new direction, trading fan favorites Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
For all intents and purposes, Randle's abstaining paid off: his Timberwolf career got off to something of a slow start but he eventually recovered well enough to inch a little closer to his regular averages. Randle stepped things up further in the postseason, which was a minefield during his time as a New Yorker, to the tune of 21.7-point- and 4.9-rebound averages en route to the Western Conference Finals.
