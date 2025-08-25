Should Knicks Retire Carmelo Anthony's Jersey?
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is about to be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, but questions linger about whether the franchise he played for from 2011-17 should retire his No. 7 jersey.
Anthony would be honored for the Knicks to retire his jersey and he expressed interest in the gesture earlier this year.
"I would love to see that, man," Anthony said via NJ.com reporter Adam Zagoria. "For me it’s like, why wait? You know, it’s why wait? If you got to think about it, then cool, just let it be ... I would like to see that jersey in both rafters, Denver and New York.”
Anthony helped the Knicks return to the playoffs in 2011 after his midseason trade, ending a seven-year postseason drought. The Knicks qualified for the postseason as well in 2012 and 2013 under Anthony's leadership. However, New York never reached the Eastern Conference Finals with Anthony on the roster.
While Anthony didn't have as much success as other Knicks have had in the past, it doesn't mean he didn't have an impact on the franchise. Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a significant part of his career was spent with the Knicks.
He won the NBA's scoring title in the 2012-13 campaign, averaging 28.7 points per game. Anthony averaged at least 20 points per game in all seven seasons he played with the Knicks.
Nobody has worn No. 7 for the Knicks since Anthony's departure in 2017, which could be a sign that the franchise has plans to retire the jersey someday. The opportunity to do so is hot with Anthony's induction into the Hall of Fame early next month, so the Knicks might take action once he is officially inducted.
Whether or not Anthony's number deserves to be retired, it's hard not to discount the contributions he made for the Knicks and his impact on the game of basketball as a whole.
Anthony is set to be inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 6.
