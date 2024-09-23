Grizzlies Waive Former Knicks PG
Former New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will be looking for a new team ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. On Monday, he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies.
The news was reported by NBA insider Shams Charania.
Rose was one of the most electrifying players in the NBA before injuries derailed his career. He was the face of the Chicago Bulls' franchise and one of the top superstars in the game.
Unfortunately, everything started to go downhill when he suffered a torn ACL.
Prior to joining the Grizzlies, Rose had played three seasons with the Knicks. He didn't end up receiving much run and the most games he played in a season was 35 back in the 2020-21 NBA season. He played in 26 games in 2021-22 and 27 in 2022-23.
His best year with New York came in 2020-21 after spending part of the season with the Detroit Pistons before joining the Knicks. In that season, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Last season in Memphis, Rose played in just 24 games and made seven starts. He averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds. Rose also shot 46.1 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from the three-point line.
At 35 years old, Rose may still have another year or two of basketball left in him. It will be interesting to see if any team decides to sign him to be a bench piece.
It's sad to see how things have gone since the injuries started hampering him. Rose was a favorite for many NBA fans and had an elite career trajectory ahead of him. His career has left many fans wondering about what could have been.
All of that being said, he's set to hit free agency and could end up becoming an intriguing target for teams needing guard depth.
