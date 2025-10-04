Mike Brown Urges Knicks to Make Big Change
The New York Knicks are going into the season knowing things will change with Mike Brown at the helm instead of Tom Thibodeau.
The biggest change the Knicks are expected to make comes with the pace of the offense.
“It better not (slow them down). They better run. These are the best athletes in the world in terms of team sports. And these guys can get out and run, so they’ll get out and run," Brown said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
“We have to play faster, and we can play faster. It being the first time we’ve seen another colored jersey and so at times we looked a little confused – a lot of times – but we will be better. It was great because our guys got a taste of how fast we need to play. And they know we still have to take it three or four more notches.”
Last season, the Knicks ranked 26th in the NBA in terms of pace. The only teams that played slower were the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. In 2023-24, the Knicks were the slowest team in the league with 95.2 possessions per game.
Brown doesn't need the Knicks to be the fastest team in the league. In his last full season with the Kings, their pace was 98.8, which made them the 13th-fastest team in the league.
Pace can affect how a team performs on the defensive end of the floor, so the Knicks don't want to waste all of the energy in forming a fast offense that cannot get back on defense. There needs to be a balance, which Brown seemed to find with the Kings.
The Knicks will spend all season trying to find that balance as a team. If it can find a way to make sure the team can play a fast brand of basketball while also being a strong team on the defensive end, the Knicks should be in a great position throughout the season to succeed.
