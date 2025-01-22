Josh Hart Responds to Knicks 'Ego' Improvement
The New York Knicks' latest victory afforded Josh Hart a chance to address recent comments that some found critical.
While far more testy than anticipated, the Knicks earned a 99-95 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Combined with Monday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks strung together consecutive wins for the first time in the new calendar year.
In his postgame comments, Hart jokingly chided media for "running" with his recent comments about "egos" made as the Knicks were trying to find some footing in the new year. The relieved aftermath allowed Hart to clarify his comments and explain exactly how selfless basketball will propel them to their desired goals.
"To win, you have to, as a team, [not] have egos," Hart said in video from SNY. "I think that's why [the] Boston [Celtics] won. Last year they had a team that was not full of egos. You had Jrue Holiday who was an All-Star, was All-Defense, All-NBA, max player, he don't give a damn about scoring. That's like an egoless attitude that we have to have. There was no pinpointing somebody but that's what you have to have to win."
To Hart's point, Holiday joined the Celtics last season and took on a more muted role on a Beantown group headlined by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum but his sacrifice played a major role in Boston's long-sought breakthrough to a championship, the franchise's first since 2008.
Tuesday's win allowed the Knicks to leave some recent trials in the past, namely some missed opportunities that have plagued them during a lengthy 14-game defense of the Eastern Seaboard, one where all but one contest is stationed in the New York City area.
Those losses had Hart bemoaning the egos and "individual agendas" that had seemingly plagued the Knicks and kept them from recognizing their title potential. Despite the issues on display in Brooklyn, the Knicks found ways to eke out a win against the pesky Nets, taking down their metropolitan rivals on the ninth consecutive occasion.
Of note, the Knicks held their opponent to under 100 points for the 11th time this season, remaining perfect in such games. Hart was held to just seven points but pulled in a dozen rebounds and dished out nine assists.
In that final category, the Knicks have put out a combined 50 assists after they had only 19 in last Friday night's loss to Minnesota. Hart, who partook in Tuesday's game despite dealing with a neck issue that forced him to briefly leave the Timberwolves' visit, is averaging 7.4 helpers on his own this season, besting the career-best of 6.8 he put up last year.
The next chance for Hart and the Knicks to showcase their growing brand of egoless basketball lands on Saturday when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
