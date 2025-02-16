Knicks Could Pursue Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks took a backseat at the trade deadline, which is the opposite of what the team was getting tangled in over the offseason.
However, if the Knicks perform poorly in the playoffs once again, the front office may look to make another move.
One of the players expected to be available this offseason is Kevin Durant, who isn't experiencing the degree of success he thought he would with the Phoenix Suns, who are fighting for a postseason berth in the tricky and competitive Western Conference.
Given the Knicks' big market size, they will always be connected to players of high stature like Durant if they become available.
When Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and left the Golden State Warriors, rumors were circulating that he wanted to come to the Knicks instead, but they weren't ready to field a contender, thus leading to him signing with the other team in the Big Apple.
But now, the scales have tipped back in the Knicks' favor. New York has made it to the second round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and they are currently on pace to do so for a third consecutive time. However, the goal the Knicks have in mind is to go deeper than that.
That's why the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but even those acquisitions may not be enough to get over the hill.
A trade for a player like Durant could help the Knicks, but his salary would have to match with some of New York's top players, which means any deal would likely force the team to say goodbye to Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.
If the cost is that high, don't expect the Knicks to make a move for Durant, or anyone with a super high contract value, this summer.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!