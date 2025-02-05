Knicks Could Pursue Pelicans Center
The New York Knicks are frantically looking for ways to improve their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline, and there are a few different avenues they can take.
They could opt to keep things simple at the trade deadline and hope Mitchell Robinson returns to health, but SNY insider Ian Begley is reporting that he isn't close to a return. That's why the Knicks could make a deal for New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis.
"It’s worth noting here that Mitchell Robinson cleared a big hurdle on Monday when he was cleared for full contact. Robinson still has to clear several hurdles before he returns to the lineup. He would then presumably need a few weeks to get into game shape/condition," Begley writes.
"Given that uncertainty, I assume the Knicks will continue to pursue centers via trade. They will have competition in that market. The Lakers are in the market for a center in the wake of the Anthony Davis trade. Denver has also checked in on backup big men, per people familiar with the matter.
"As far as trading Robinson, the Knicks would probably get a paltry return. The uncertainty surrounding his health diminishes his trade market. I’d be surprised if the Knicks moved Robinson for a low return. It doesn’t seem like a move the front office has the appetite for."
Theis, 32, is only making the veteran's minimum, which means he could be traded straight up for Jericho Sims. That would allow the Knicks to get a proven veteran in the mix should Robinson be unable to go.
Theis is averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season for the Pelicans. He also appeared in 40 playoff games for the Boston Celtics from 2019-22, giving him that postseason experience the Knicks are craving.
Theis could find himself bought out by the Pelicans if he isn't traded, so the Knicks could be patient. However, other teams could swoop in and make a deal before the Knicks, so New York might want to pull the trigger.
