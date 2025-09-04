Knicks Could Sign Veteran PG For Final Roster Spot
The New York Knicks could look to add a point guard with their final open roster spot and there are a few people that could make sense for the role.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks Phoenix Suns point guard Monte Morris could make sense for the Knicks.
"Injuries sidelined Morris for most of the 2023-24 season, and last season, he saw time in a weird Phoenix Suns rotation, but he’s a veteran point guard who can make the open 3, set up an offense and won’t turn the ball over. He’d be good insurance to have at the very least and, potentially, as a solid ballhandler for the roster if needed," Edwards wrote.
Morris, 30, is about to enter his ninth NBA season after being chosen as the No. 51 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
Morris spent his first five seasons with the Nuggets going from G League prodigy to the team's starting point guard by the time he was leaving Denver. Morris was traded to the Washington Wizards with Will Barton for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a big deal that helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals.
With Morris no longer in his initial NBA home, he struggled to find his footing. He played with the Wizards for the 2022-23 campaign as their starting point guard, but was dealt to the Detroit Pistons after the season for a second-round pick in a salary dump.
Morris only played in six games for the Pistons due to injury before another trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he made 27 appearances.
Morris also struggled to find his footing with the Suns, playing in 45 games for the team.
Morris is a few years removed from a successful season, but he is vying to be the 15th man for the Knicks. He doesn't need to be a completely reliable player, but he needs to be serviceable and come in when players get hurt. If Morris can do that, he should be considered for the Knicks' final roster spot.
