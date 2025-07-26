Knicks Could Target Free Agent Shooter
The New York Knicks are momentarily stuck in free agency limbo.
They've only one contract left to dole out to an outside contributor, and they've already made their case for who they'd like to bring in for the fall. Ben Simmons is publicly known as a cheap veteran option who'd fit their rotation as a frontcourt defender and passer, but they're on his clock.
He's reportedly holding up the rest of the remaining point guard market as he mulls over his decision, which remains completely up to him as he chooses between the Knicks and rest of the teams attempting to court his services.
There are a few other options worth exploring while New York awaits its next move, and Amir Coffey is as deserving of a second thought as anyone remaining out there for cheap. He's one of the most undervalued players on the market, a deserving big-leaguer who can play rotational minutes as a 3&D wing on just about any team.
The 28-year-old isn't nearly as old as Russell Westbrook, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon or any of the other names still floating around in free agency, and only went released after the Los Angeles Clippers opted to bring in various older stars in favor of their shooter of six seasons.
He played over 24 minutes per game in 2024-25 before slipping out of the playoff rotation in a tight, seven-game loss against the Denver Nuggets, but he won't be asked to play big minutes should the Knicks pick him up. They're already projected to go at least nine-deep on the regular between their talented starting lineup and improved bench, and could use a 40+ 3-point shooter improve the spacing of their reserve lineups.
The Knicks have no shortage of scorers between Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson, and are full to the brim with effort-full defenders in OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. Missing on Mike Brown's roster is that off-ball forward who can catch and shoot at a reliable clip, which Coffey provides.
He'd arguably make for a better fit on the team than Simmons, having played at least 70 games over each of his last two seasons, and will offer about as much offense at a position of need. He's still out there for anyone who wants him, just without a line outside the door waiting on him like Simmons has.
