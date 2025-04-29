Knicks Face Toughest Test Yet in Game 5
The New York Knicks have fought tooth and nail through their series with the Detroit Pistons, and their hard work has netted them a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks now face the Pistons, who are on the brink of elimination. For a young team in the playoffs for the first time facing elimination on the round, the Pistons truly have nothing to lose.
If the Knicks want to come out on top in Game 5, they have to start the game off on the right foot.
"How do the young Pistons, who battled back and were in position to win Game 4 until the final minute of play, start Game 5? The Knicks came out stronger in both games in Detroit — the Pistons began Game 4 with 10 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from deep before they hit their first 3 — forcing Cade Cunningham & Co. to play from behind," ESPN wrote.
"The Pistons' comebacks were impressive, but ultimately came up short both times in the Motor City. With the Knicks having a chance to close things out Tuesday, the Garden crowd will be at full throttle. A better start for Detroit will be critical."
The Pistons will be locked in from the tip, so the Knicks have to match that energy as well. Should the Pistons leave MSG with a win like they did in Game 2, the series will go back to Detroit for Thursday's Game 6, and that could give the hungry opponent a bit of hope to come back.
Then, a win there would force Game 7, where anything can truly happen.
The Knicks need as much rest as possible for the next series, so finishing things out as soon as possible should be the goal.
