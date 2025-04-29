All Knicks

Knicks Face Toughest Test Yet in Game 5

The New York Knicks will have to step it up to close out their series with the Detroit Pistons.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson injures his leg battling for the loose ball with Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson injures his leg battling for the loose ball with Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have fought tooth and nail through their series with the Detroit Pistons, and their hard work has netted them a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks now face the Pistons, who are on the brink of elimination. For a young team in the playoffs for the first time facing elimination on the round, the Pistons truly have nothing to lose.

If the Knicks want to come out on top in Game 5, they have to start the game off on the right foot.

"How do the young Pistons, who battled back and were in position to win Game 4 until the final minute of play, start Game 5? The Knicks came out stronger in both games in Detroit — the Pistons began Game 4 with 10 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from deep before they hit their first 3 — forcing Cade Cunningham & Co. to play from behind," ESPN wrote.

"The Pistons' comebacks were impressive, but ultimately came up short both times in the Motor City. With the Knicks having a chance to close things out Tuesday, the Garden crowd will be at full throttle. A better start for Detroit will be critical."

The Pistons will be locked in from the tip, so the Knicks have to match that energy as well. Should the Pistons leave MSG with a win like they did in Game 2, the series will go back to Detroit for Thursday's Game 6, and that could give the hungry opponent a bit of hope to come back.

Then, a win there would force Game 7, where anything can truly happen.

The Knicks need as much rest as possible for the next series, so finishing things out as soon as possible should be the goal.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News