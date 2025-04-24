Knicks Must Find Answer For Pistons Star
The New York Knicks have had their hands full with Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham in the first two games of the playoffs so far.
Cunningham, 23, is averaging 27 points and 7.5 assists per game through the first two games at Madison Square Garden so far in the series.
The Athletic insider Hunter Patterson details how important Cunningham has been to the Pistons so far in the playoffs.
"Cunningham recalibrated quickly from his lackluster playoff debut to look like the best player on the floor Monday night. It didn’t matter if it was OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart, the Knicks had no answer for Cunningham. His effort was the catalyst for the Pistons’ first playoff win since 2008," Patterson wrote.
"He scored 20 of his 33 points in the first half and finished the game connecting on 11 of 21 from the field and also accounting for 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The 23-year-old guard looked like the version of himself that averaged 32.5 points on 52.3 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from long distance in Madison Square Garden during the regular season."
The Knicks' lack of answers for Cunningham is concerning, because he likely won't skip a beat when the series shifts back to his home in Detroit. Cunningham will continue being the straw that stirs the drink for the Pistons, and that makes Detroit a team to watch throughout the series.
If Cunningham and the Pistons didn't go cold in the fourth quarter of Game 1, they could be easily staring down a 2-0 hole in the series.
This means that if the Knicks cannot find a way to contain Cunningham, they may find themselves exiting the playoffs a little earlier than anticipated.
